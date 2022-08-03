China conducts military drills near Taiwan as Pelosi meets president Tsai

NewsWorldChina conducts military drills near Taiwan as Pelosi meets president Tsai

Chinese state television showed footage of military drills conducted by the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command near Taiwan on Wednesday (August 3) morning.

Reuters cannot independently verify where or when the drills took place.

Chinese state broadcaster showed footage of fighter jets taking off from military bases and naval warships on patrol, participating in drills aiming to “amply showcase” their “combat capabilities” in waters surrounding the island.

China has demonstrated its anger at U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan by launching live fire “targeted military operations” in six locations surrounding the self-ruled island, which Beijing says is part of China.

Pelosi arrived in Taipei late on Tuesday (August 2) on an unannounced but closely watched trip, which has drawn condemnation and vows of retaliation from Beijing. She is scheduled to depart Taiwan later on Wednesday.

By gavriella
