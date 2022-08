Drivers braved flooded streets in Fort Worth, Texas during a heavy downpour late Sunday (August 21).

Eyewitness video shows several trucks and SUVs driving in bumper-high water.

On Monday (August 22) the U.S. National Weather Service warned Fort Worth will continue to endure heavy showers that could lead to flash flooding.

Rainfall amounts are expected to reach between a half and three quarters of an inch.

(Reuters)