Canines catch waves in California’s World Dog Surfing Championships

Hundreds of dog fans dozens of dogs gathered on Pacifica State Beach in Pacifica, California, on Saturday (August 6) for the World Dog Surfing Championships.

Dogs competed in categories according to size in small, medium and large-very large groups. The canines also competed in tandem dogs as well as tandem human-dogs with their owners on board.

Jeffrey Niebor drove up from San Diego with his 7.5-year-old lab Charlie, who started surfing at age 2. He won second place in the large-very large dog group.

James Wall brought his dog, Faith, a 10-year-old rescue dog, up for the competition and took first place in the large-very large dog category.

Dogs are judged on multiple factors, including the length of the ride, technique (standing on all fours vs sitting vs laying down), confidence, and size or strength of the wave.

The small dog group includes dogs from 1 to 20 pounds (0.45kg – 9.1kg), the medium dog group includes 21 to 40 pounds (9.5kg – 18.1kg), and the large and very large dog group includes dogs 41 pounds (18.5kg) and higher.

Local dog owner and spectator from Santa Clara Prerana Rani was curious if her dog would take to the waves like those competing.

“I think it was amazing to see so many dogs come together and just surf. This is the first time I’ve seen dogs surf so it was really good and I hope my dog will be inspired by that,” Rani said.

(Reuters)