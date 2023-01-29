NewsWorldBus crash in southern Pakistan kills 41 of the 48 people on...

Bus crash in southern Pakistan kills 41 of the 48 people on board

Buss
Buss

More than 40 people were killed after a bus fell into a ravine in the southern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Sunday, according to local media.

Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum for Lasbela, a district in Balochistan, told Dawn newspaper the vehicle had crashed into a bridge, causing it to fall into a ravine and catch fire.

He was quoted as saying 41 of the 48 people on board had been killed, while on the trip from Balochistan’s capital of Quetta to the southern city of Karachi, according to Dawn.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition.

At least 22 people were killed in June, including nine members of one family when a passenger van fell into deep ravine in Balochistan.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
China’s 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years
Next article
New Single Tax Administration Portal – Tax For All – as of March

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros