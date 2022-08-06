Burning revellers flee from Thai night club fire, at least 13 killed

Revellers were seen scrambling for their lives to escape a fire that broke out at a night club in eastern Chonburi province in Thailand on Friday (August 5).

The panic was captured on video, showing people running away from the Mountain B night club, located around 180 km southeast of capital Bangkok, with several partially covered in flames.

At least 13 people were killed and 35 injured, with the cause of the fire still unknown and all victims identified as Thai nationals so far, according to Thai police.

The fire at the Mountain B night club had started at around 1 a.m. local time (1800 GMT on Thursday), said Wuttipong Somjai, a superintendent at a local police station, in a phone call to Reuters.