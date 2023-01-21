NewsWorldBritish PM Rishi Sunak charged for not wearing his seatbelt

British PM Rishi Sunak charged for not wearing his seatbelt

British police will fine Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for appearing in a car without wearing a seat belt.

The video, in which Sunak talks about the government’s latest round of funding to improve standards in communities across the country, was widely shared on social media as the British prime minister addressed the camera from the back of the car without wearing a seatbelt.

The local police, in an impeccably bureaucratic statement, referred anonymously to the perpetrator of the offense: ‘You will be aware that there is a video circulating on social media showing a person not wearing a seatbelt while a passenger in a car moving around Lancashire. Following a review of the matter, we are fining a 42-year-old man from London.”

Although the amount was not disclosed, the fine for those not wearing a seat belt could be up to £500.

