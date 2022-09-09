British PM hails Queen Elizabeth as the “very spirit of Great Britain”

NewsWorldBritish PM hails Queen Elizabeth as the "very spirit of Great Britain"

British Prime Minister Liz Truss hailed Queen Elizabeth on Thursday (September 8) as the “very spirit of Great Britain” and the rock on which modern Britain was built.

Speaking outside her Downing Street office and residence, Truss said the queen had been “a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons.”

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her,” she said.

She concluded by expressing support for the country’s new monarch, Charles, addressing him as “His Majesty King Charles III” and adding the motto “God save the King” – a phrase last in use for the late queen’s father King George VI.

