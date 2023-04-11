Britain names first female director of GCHQ intelligence agency

NewsWorldBritain names first female director of GCHQ intelligence agency

Anne Keast Butler
Britain named Anne Keast-Butler as the first female director of its GCHQ intelligence agency on Tuesday.

She currently serves as  deputy director general at Britain’s MI5 intelligence agency.

“Anne Keast-Butler has an impressive track record  at the heart of the UK’s national security network, helping to counter threats posed by terrorists, cyber-criminals and malign foreign powers,” said Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who made the appointment.

“She is the ideal candidate to lead GCHQ, and Anne will  use her vast experience to help keep the British public safe.”

Keast-Butler will take over the role in May, according to a GCHQ statement, succeeding Jeremy Fleming who in January announced his planned departure after six years in the role.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
