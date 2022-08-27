Britain gives 6 undersea minehunter drones to Ukraine

NewsWorldBritain gives 6 undersea minehunter drones to Ukraine

Ukrainian Servicemen Hold Anti Drone Guns As They Take Part In A Training Exercise Not Far From Front Line In Mykolaiv Region
Britain’s defence ministry said on Saturday it was giving six underwater drones to Ukraine to help clear its coastline of mines and make grain shipments safer.

Britain will also train dozens of Ukrainian Navy personnel to use the drones, the ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, Russia has probably stepped up attacks along the Donetsk sector of the Donbas region over the last five days in a move that could be aimed at sucking in Ukrainian troops and foiling a counter-attack, the ministry also said.

There has been intense fighting near the towns of Siversk and Bakhmut which are located north of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, the ministry said on its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter on Saturday.

“There is a realistic possibility that Russia has increased its efforts in the Donbas in an attempt to draw in or fix additional Ukrainian units, amid speculation that Ukraine is planning a major counter-offensive,” the update added.

 

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
