NewsWorldBritain considers allowing foreign students to work longer hours

Britain considers allowing foreign students to work longer hours

Students Uk
Students Uk

The British government is looking at plans to allow foreign students to work longer hours to boost the economy by plugging vacancies, according to The Times.

Ministers are looking at ways to encourage British and overseas students to take more part-time jobs to deal with shortages in areas such as hospitality and retail, the report said, citing government sources.

Discussions have begun within the government about either raising the cap on paid work hours on foreign students to 30 hours per week from 20 hours currently or removing it entirely, the report added.

Government sources told The Times that ministers were looking at “what more we can do to remove barriers and encourage students to work” and lifting the cap on foreign students’ hours was “part of a swathe of ideas being considered”.

The idea is at an early stage and has yet to be agreed across government, the report said.

(REUTERS)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Cloudy and breezy with light local showers on Friday
Next article
Blasts near Ukraine nuclear plant, says UN watchdog

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros