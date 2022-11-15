NewsWorldBreaking: U.S. official says Russian missiles hit Poland, killing 2 -Associated Press

Breaking: U.S. official says Russian missiles hit Poland, killing 2 -Associated Press

Przewodów Znak
Przewodów Znak

A senior U.S. intelligence official said Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two people, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation, the AP reported. Reuters could not immediately confirm the information.

Firefighters in Poland said on Tuesday two people died in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an urgent meeting of a government committee for national security and defense affairs, the government spokesman said on Twitter.

Russia rained missiles on cities across Ukraine on Tuesday in what Ukraine said was the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war, echoing a pattern in recent weeks of Moscow lashing out far from the front after battlefield losses.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Both Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war, UN says (photos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros