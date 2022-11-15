NewsWorldBoth Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war, UN says (photos)

Both Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war, UN says (photos)

Servicemen From Russian Controlled Parts Of Donetsk And Luhansk Regions Released In Recent Prisoner Exchange Arrive In Amvrosiivka
Servicemen From Russian Controlled Parts Of Donetsk And Luhansk Regions Released In Recent Prisoner Exchange Arrive In Amvrosiivka

The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Tuesday that both Russia and Ukraine have tortured prisoners of war during the nearly nine-month conflict, citing examples including the use of electric shocks and forced nudity.

The U.N.’s Ukraine-based monitoring team based its findings on interviews with more than 100 prisoners of war on each side of the conflict since April. The interviews with Ukrainian prisoners of war were conducted after their release, since Russia did not grant access to detention sites, it said.

Matilda Bogner, head of the monitoring mission, told a Geneva press briefing that the “vast majority” of Ukrainian prisoners they interviewed held by Russian forces reported torture and ill-treatment. She gave examples of dog attacks, mock executions, electric shocks with Tasers and military phones and sexual violence.

Bogner, who is one of the U.N. interviewers and spoke to journalists via videolink from Ukraine, said the treatment was aimed at intimidating and humiliating them. One man in a penal colony near Olenivka told the team that members of Russian-affiliated armed groups “attached wires to my genitalia and nose and shocked me. They simply had fun and were not interested in my replies to their questions.”

Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of POWs.

On the Ukrainian side, Bogner reported “credible allegations” of summary executions of Russian prisoners, noting that no progress has yet been seen in Ukrainian authorities’ investigations into these cases.

Other Russian prisoners reported poor and humiliating conditions of transport and of being packed into trucks or vans naked, with their hands tied behind their backs. The U.N. team said it had also documented cases of so-called “welcome beatings” at a penal colony.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Kyiv has previously said it checks all information regarding the treatment of POWs and will investigate any violations and take appropriate legal action.

Asked to compare the scale of the abuses by both sides, Bogner said the mistreatment of Ukrainian prisoners by Russians was “fairly systematic” whereas she said it was “not systematic” for Ukraine to mistreat Russian soldiers.

Most of the abuses by Kyiv against Russian POWs were limited to three internment facilities, she said, and were more common during the initial phase of capture.

The team of monitors plans to visit the areas around Kherson, the city that Moscow surrendered last week, to look for additional evidence of abuses among the general population.

U.N. monitors have already documented summary executions and between 70-80 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions in the area, she said.

Servicemen From Russian Controlled Parts Of Donetsk And Luhansk Regions Released In Recent Prisoner Exchange Arrive In Amvrosiivka
Evgeny, a serviceman from the Russian-controlled part of Donetsk region, walks with his mother Lyudmila following his release in recent prisoner exchange in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the town of Amvrosiivka (Amvrosievka), Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine November 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Servicemen From Russian Controlled Parts Of Donetsk And Luhansk Regions Released In Recent Prisoner Exchange Arrive In Amvrosiivka
Evgeny, a serviceman from the Russian-controlled part of Donetsk region, sits with his mother Lyudmila following his release in recent prisoner exchange in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the town of Amvrosiivka (Amvrosievka), Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine November 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Servicemen From Russian Controlled Parts Of Donetsk And Luhansk Regions Released In Recent Prisoner Exchange Arrive In Amvrosiivka
Servicemen From Russian Controlled Parts Of Donetsk And Luhansk Regions Released In Recent Prisoner Exchange Arrive In Amvrosiivka
Servicemen From Russian Controlled Parts Of Donetsk And Luhansk Regions Released In Recent Prisoner Exchange Arrive In Amvrosiivka
Servicemen From Russian Controlled Parts Of Donetsk And Luhansk Regions Released In Recent Prisoner Exchange Arrive In Amvrosiivka
Servicemen From Russian Controlled Parts Of Donetsk And Luhansk Regions Released In Recent Prisoner Exchange Arrive In Amvrosiivka
A serviceman hugs his brother after being released along with other military personnel from Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in recent prisoner exchange in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the town of Amvrosiivka (Amvrosievka), Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine November 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Russia's Defence Ministry Shows 107 Captured Soldiers Released By Ukraine
A still image from video, released by the Russia’s Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be captured Russian service personnel during the latest exchange of prisoners of war at an unknown location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this image taken from handout footage released November 3, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry
Russia's Defence Ministry Shows 107 Captured Soldiers Released By Ukraine
A still image from video, released by the Russia’s Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be captured Russian service personnel during the latest exchange of prisoners of war at an unknown location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this image taken from handout footage released November 3, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Police chase of motorcyclist on the highway ends with accident
Next article
Breaking: U.S. official says Russian missiles hit Poland, killing 2 -Associated Press

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros