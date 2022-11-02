Bolivians celebrate Day of the Dead with traditional child-shaped bread (video)

On the Day of the Dead (November 2), bakers in Bolivia are helping those remembering loved ones by creating loaves in the likeness of the departed.

The bakers knead the dough and shape it into breads in the form of people, adding plaster faces. Known as “T’anta wawa,” Bolivians believe they ease the journey of the visiting dead.

Death in Bolivia is not seen as the end, but simply a continuation of life, a journey from which you can always return. For the indigenous people, Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of the eternal, providing one day a year for the living to be reunited with the departed.

“To remember our family members we are making T’anta wawa,” said baker Marcelo Montano. “They represent loved ones that we have lost and thanks to this (bread) we have them in our hearts … we remember them forever.”

Bolivians celebrated the Day of the Dead with traditional child-shaped bread pic.twitter.com/ipKq83yYqL — Reuters (@Reuters) November 2, 2022

(With information from Reuters)