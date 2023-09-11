BMW to make multimillion-pound investment in electric Mini output

InsiderBusinessBMW to make multimillion-pound investment in electric Mini output

BMW BMWG.DE will make a multimillion-pound investment in its electric Mini production in Britain, the business ministry said on Monday, a move which secures 4,000 jobs.

Business minister Kemi Badenoch will visit a Mini plant in Oxford for the announcement of the investment, which the government said followed “extensive government engagement and support”.

The government did not give a figure for the announcement but said it would bring total investment into the automotive sector to over 6 billion pounds ($7.48 billion) in recent years.

“BMW’s investment is another shining example of how the UK is the best place to build cars of the future,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

It comes less than two months after India’s Tata TAMO.NS said it will invest 4 billion pounds in an EV battery plant in Britain to supply its Jaguar Land Rover factories – a move seen as vital for the UK car industry’s continued survival in the electric age.

