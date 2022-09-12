Blackouts in Kharkiv and east Ukraine after missile strikes

Power blackouts and cuts in water supply hit several areas of Ukraine’s northeastern region of Kharkiv on Sunday (September 11) as Russian attacks hit infrastructure sites, the region’s governor said.

“The (Russian) occupiers have struck critical infrastructure in the city and region of Kharkiv,” Oleh Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

“In several population centres, there are no electrical or water supplies. Fires have broken out where these strikes occurred and emergency crews … are containing the blazes.”

Synehubov added that power supply was reestablished in some towns of Kharkiv region at 22:27 local time (19:27 GMT).

(Reuters)