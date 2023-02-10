NewsWorldBiden's Super Bowl: Home alone, with ice cream and guacamole

Biden’s Super Bowl: Home alone, with ice cream and guacamole

Vincent Trigerous Of Filmwerks Secures Signage Ahead Of Super Bowl Lvii At State Farm Stadium In Glendale
Vincent Trigerous Of Filmwerks Secures Signage Ahead Of Super Bowl Lvii At State Farm Stadium In Glendale

With first lady Jill Biden attending the big game, President Joe Biden says he plans to watch this coming Sunday’s Super Bowl at home on television, with a bowl of ice cream.

The first lady’s beloved Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, and she is planning to attend with her grandson.

The Super Bowl, played every year since 1967, decides who is the best team in the U.S.’s National Football League, and draws tens of millions of viewers. Singer Rihanna will headline a highly anticipated halftime show.

What about Joe? “Watching from home,” the president told Noticias Telemundo in an interview on Thursday.

When the interviewer suggested he have some guacamole to eat during the game, Biden said “exactly right,” and added:

“Ice cream. A little chocolate chip ice cream afterwards.”

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Fifth suspect arrested in connection with stolen bronze statue case in Paphos
Next article
Four rare endangered whales spotted in Argaka waters (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros