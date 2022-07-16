Biden brings Palestinians aid but no new peace plan

U.S. President Joe Biden promised on Friday (July 15) not to give up efforts to end the decades-long Israeli Palestinian conflict, though he offered no new proposals to restart the stalled political dialogue between the two sides.

As he wrapped up the first leg of a Middle Eastern trip before departing for Saudi Arabia, Biden visited a hospital in East Jerusalem and pledged a multi-year $100 million package of financial and technical help.

But after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, he acknowledged that the creation of an independent Palestinian state remained a distant prospect with no immediate prospect of new talks with Israel.

Abbas said prospects for a two-state solution to the conflict, the model favoured by the United States and world bodies including the United Nations, were receding and the opportunity “may not remain for a long time.”

He reiterated demands that the United States open a consulate in East Jerusalem, which Palestinians want as the capital of a future independent state, remove the Palestine Liberation Organization from a list of terrorist groups and allow it to re-open an office in Washington.

He also asked for U.S. support to bring to justice the killers of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American citizen who was killed during an Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin.

Before his visit, Palestinian leaders had accused Biden of prioritising Israel’s integration into a regional security arrangement with Arab countries above their concerns, including self-determination and continued Israeli settlement building in the West Bank, occupied after a war in 1967.

Biden acknowledged that after years of failed attempts to resolve the conflict, Palestinians living under onerous restrictions in the occupied West Bank and Gaza were suffering.

As well as the money for East Jerusalem hospitals, he will announce measures to upgrade telecoms networks in the West Bank and Gaza to 4G standards by the end of 2023, and other measures to ease travel between the West Bank and neighbouring Jordan.

There will be a separate $201 million funding package provided through U.N. relief agency UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees.

But the atmosphere that greeted Biden in the occupied West Bank was very different from the warm reception he received in Israel, where he was greeted as an old friend and awarded the Presidential Medal of Honour.

As he was driven to the presidential palace in Bethlehem, signs saying “Mr President, this is apartheid” could be seen along the route, a reference to the accusation by local and international rights groups that Israel’s West Bank occupation has created an apartheid system.

On the streets, a large banner reading “Justice for Shireen” was spread out, while a seat was symbolically left empty for the killed journalist by former colleagues covering the Biden-Abbas news conference.

Biden said the United States would continue to seek accountability for Abu Akleh’s death.

U.S. authorities have concluded that she was probably killed by an Israeli soldier though they say they have no reason to believe the killing was intentional.

Many Palestinians accuse Israel of assassinating Abu Akleh, a charge Israel rejects.

Israel says it is still investigating her killing.

(Reuters)