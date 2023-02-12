NewsWorldBelgium charges another EU lawmaker with corruption

Belgium charges another EU lawmaker with corruption

File Photo: Eu Parliament Vote On Lifting Immunity Of Two Meps In Brussels
File Photo: Eu Parliament Vote On Lifting Immunity Of Two Meps In Brussels

Belgian prosecutors have charged another European Union lawmaker, Marc Tarabella, with corruption in a cash-for-influence scandal that shook the European Parliament, Belgium’s daily Le Soir reported.

Tarabella, a Belgian socialist, was detained on Friday. Le Soir quoted federal prosecutors as saying on Saturday he was charged with corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organisation.

Tarabella’s lawyer, Maxime Toller, said his client denied any wrongdoing during the questioning by Belgian authorities.

The so-called Qatargate started last December when authorities charged four people linked to the European Parliament – which sits in the Belgian capital Brussels – over allegations that World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous article
Turkey steps up collapsed buildings investigation, orders 113 arrested
Next article
Incidents of voters photographing ballots investigated (video)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros