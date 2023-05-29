NewsWorldBelarus's Lukashenko says there can be 'nuclear weapons for everyone'

Belarus’s Lukashenko says there can be ‘nuclear weapons for everyone’

File Photo: A Meeting Of The Supreme State Council Of The Union State Of Russia And Belarus, In Moscow
File Photo: A Meeting Of The Supreme State Council Of The Union State Of Russia And Belarus, In Moscow

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that if any other country wanted to join a Russia-Belarus union there could be “nuclear weapons for everyone.”

Russia moved ahead last week with a plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, in the Kremlin’s first deployment of such warheads outside Russia since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, spurring concerns in the West.

In an interview published on Russia’s state television late on Sunday, Lukashenko, President Vladimir Putin’s staunchest ally among Russia’s neighbours, said that it must be “strategically understood” that Minsk and Moscow have a unique chance to unite.

“No one is against Kazakhstan and other countries having the same close relations that we have with the Russian Federation,” Lukashenko said.

“If someone is worried … (then) it is very simple: join in the Union State of Belarus and Russia. That’s all: there will be nuclear weapons for everyone.”

He added that it was his own view – not the view of Russia.

Russia and Belarus are formally part of a Union State, a borderless union and alliance between the two former Soviet republics.

Russia used the territory of Belarus as a launchpad for its invasion of their common neighbour Ukraine in February last year, and since then their military cooperation has intensified, with joint training exercises on Belarusian soil.

On Sunday, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said that another unit of the S-400 mobile, surface-to-air missile systems arrived from Moscow, with the systems to be ready for combat duty soon.

(REUTERS)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Cyprus farmers to protest proposals limiting use of fertilisers, pesticides
Next article
UK club by club review of the Premier League season

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros