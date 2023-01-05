NewsWorldBelarus to beef up joint military grouping with Russia

Belarus to beef up joint military grouping with Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin And Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Shake Hands Before Their Meeting In Minsk
Russian President Vladimir Putin And Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Shake Hands Before Their Meeting In Minsk

Belarus and Russia continue to build up a joint military grouping in Belarus and are preparing joint air force exercises, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said that the goal of creating such joint force was “strengthening the protection and defence of the Union State (of Russia and Belarus)”.

“Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation will continue to arrive in the Republic of Belarus,” the statement said.

According to the plan, tactical air force drills are “to increase the level of combat training of aviation units”. The ministry did not disclose the date of the upcoming exercises and did not provide details.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Christodoulides submits candidacy, says he is ready to govern
Next article
What do we know about COVID variant XBB.1.5?

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros