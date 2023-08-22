Battle against wildfires continues in Greece, two casualties reported

Greek officials on Tuesday said the body of a man was recovered in an area of the central Viotia region under evacuation orders, and local media reported he died of smoke inhalation while trying to save his sheep.

Police also said late on Monday that another man was found dead in a burned forest in the northeastern Evros region, and two firefighters were hospitalized for injuries suffered battling a fire in the northern Kavala region.

Evacuation orders were issued for villages in Greece’s northern Alexandroupolis, Komotini, Kavala and Orestiada, the central region of Viotia and the island of Evia. Fire departments across the country are still on general alert.

The coast guard said 20 people were evacuated by private boats from a fire on the island of Kythnos. Patrol boats and private vessels were on standby for potential evacuations from fire areas in Viotia and Evia.

“The last 48 hours, unfortunately like the next 48 hours, are proving exceptionally critical due to the strong winds and high temperatures that are creating extensive fire fronts,” said Vasilis Kikilias, Greece’s minister for climate crisis and civil protection.

More than 200 firefighters, assisted by 17 water-dropping aircraft, volunteers, and troops, were battling the fire, said a spokesman for the national fire service. Residents in Alexandroupolis were advised to keep their windows shut due to the smoke.

Fifty-six firefighters from Romania and two water-dropping aircraft from Cyprus had headed to Alexandroupolis, while 19 French firefighters were helping tackle the Evia fire.