NewsWorldAustralia rescue staff bring ponies marooned by floodwaters to safety

Australia rescue staff bring ponies marooned by floodwaters to safety

Australia Rescue Staff Bring Ponies Marooned By Floodwaters To Safety
Australia Rescue Staff Bring Ponies Marooned By Floodwaters To Safety

Australian rescue crews brought animals, including ponies to safety on Sunday (July 3) as incessant rain caused flooding in some parts of Sydney.

Using boats they brought the animals to dry land and to their grateful owners.

Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate southwest Sydney as the flooding was expected to be worse than those that hit the region in the past year.

Heavy rain and overflowing dams and rivers all combined to threaten flash floods and landslides along the east coast from Newcastle down to Batemans Bay in New South Wales state, and rain was expected to intensify on Sunday night.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleFire in the district of Nicosia (video)
Next articleLatin Fiesta at The Yurts on July 30

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros