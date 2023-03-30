NewsWorldAustralia passes law forcing firms to disclose gender pay gap

Australia passes law forcing firms to disclose gender pay gap

Australia on Thursday passed legislation requiring firms with more than 100 employees to publish their gender pay gap from early next year, as part of the Labor government’s attempts to improve working conditions for women.

In 2023, Australia’s national gender pay gap was 13.3%, according to official data.

“On current projections it will take another 26 years to close the gender pay gap,” Minister for Women Katy Gallagher said in a statement.

“Women have waited long enough for the pay gap to close – this government will not let them wait another quarter of a century.”

Britain made it mandatory in 2017 for all companies with more than 250 employees to report the difference in earnings of male and female staff. The European Union enacted similar legislation in 2021.

Australia’s parliament earlier this month passed legislation increasing paid parental leave to 26 weeks, shared between both parents.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
