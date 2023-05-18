Australia: 95-year-old woman critical after tazered by police at care home

NewsWorldAustralia: 95-year-old woman critical after tazered by police at care home

Australian police have launched an investigation after a 95-year-old woman was injured during an “interaction” with police at an old people’s home.

Media said police had tazered the great-grandmother, who has dementia, on Wednesday at the care home in the town of Cooma, about 300 km southwest of Sydney.

“A critical incident investigation has been launched after an elderly woman sustained injuries during an interaction with police,” police said in a statement, adding that the woman had been taken to hospital.

“Her condition is being monitored,” police said.

Police declined to make any further comment on Thursday.

State broadcaster ABC reported that the woman was believed to have been carrying a knife when police tazered her.

A spokesperson for the Cooma District hospital declined to comment.

The Yallambee Lodge aged care facility confirmed that an incident had taken place but gave no details, according to its operator, the Snowy Monaro Regional Council.

Police have launched an investigation and an independent body would review any decision.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
