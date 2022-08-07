NewsWorldAt least twelve Poles killed, 31 injured in Croatia bus crash

At least twelve Poles killed, 31 injured in Croatia bus crash

At Least Twelve Poles Killed, 43 Injured In Croatia Bus Crash
At Least Twelve Poles Killed, 43 Injured In Croatia Bus Crash

Twelve people were killed and 31 injured, 18 of them seriously, when a Polish bus filled with religious pilgrims slipped off a road and crashed near Varazdin in northwestern Croatia early on Saturday (August 6), authorities said.

Police, firefighters and medical teams were deployed to the site of the accident that occurred at 5:40 a.m. near Breznicki Hum in the direction of the capital Zagreb, the police said.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman told Polish private broadcaster TVN24 that all the victims were Polish citizens and the bus had Warsaw registration plates.

The passengers were adult pilgrims who were travelling to Medjugorje, a Roman Catholic shrine in southern Bosnia, Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic told reporters.

An investigation into the cause of the accident was under way.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on Sunday.
Next article15-year-old Marianna missing from home (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros