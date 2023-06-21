NewsWorldAt least 35 migrants drown after dinghy sinks en route to Spain's...

At least 35 migrants drown after dinghy sinks en route to Spain’s Canary Islands

File Photo: Migrants From Sub Saharan African Countries On A Dinghy React As They Are Towed By A Rescue Boat During Their Effort To Cross Part Of The Aegean Sea From Turkey To The Island Of Lesbos
File Photo: Migrants From Sub Saharan African Countries On A Dinghy React As They Are Towed By A Rescue Boat During Their Effort To Cross Part Of The Aegean Sea From Turkey To The Island Of Lesbos

At least 35 people on a dinghy en route to Spain’s Canary Islands have drowned, the migration-focused NGO Walking Borders said on Wednesday.

A source in Spanish maritime rescue service told Reuters that a child had died and 24 people were rescued from the sinking dinghy in a Moroccan-led rescue operation carried out some 88 miles to the southeast of Gran Canaria island.

Two organisations focusing on migration, Walking Borders and Alarm Phone, said the dinghy was originally carrying 59 people on board.

(Reuters/File photo)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Useful Links

