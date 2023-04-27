NewsWorldAR app allows users to experience King Charles' coronation

AR app allows users to experience King Charles’ coronation

Skynews Ar Coronation Crown 6133211
Skynews Ar Coronation Crown 6133211

An augmented reality (AR) application developed by Sky News allows people to bring the King and Queen Consort’s crowns into their homes.

Available for users worldwide, the experience gives people a chance to put the crown onto their living room table and then interact and learn about it.

“Built using AR technology, the experience is designed to provide an inspiring way to learn about these historic objects,” Sky News writes.

Users can look up close and move around the gold, diamonds and precious stones, and learn about their history and craftsmanship by clicking on hotspots.

John Ryley, head of Sky News, said: “Whether unifying or polarising, the spectacle of the King’s coronation is guaranteed to capture the world’s attention.

“A first for a coronation, Sky News is giving audiences the chance to hold a part of history in their hands, getting up close to the Crown Jewels in all their splendour and glory from the comfort of their living room and fully immersing audiences in the pomp and pageantry of this special event.”

Designed to celebrate the coronation of Charles III and Camilla – which will take place on May 6 – the application has been put together by Atlantic Productions.

Click here to experience the app.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Another Cypriot citizen arrived from Sudan by plane, MFA spokesman says
Next article
Man allegedly abducted two teenagers in Nicosia park, demanded ransom

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros