AR app allows users to experience King Charles’ coronation

An augmented reality (AR) application developed by Sky News allows people to bring the King and Queen Consort’s crowns into their homes.

Available for users worldwide, the experience gives people a chance to put the crown onto their living room table and then interact and learn about it.

“Built using AR technology, the experience is designed to provide an inspiring way to learn about these historic objects,” Sky News writes.

Users can look up close and move around the gold, diamonds and precious stones, and learn about their history and craftsmanship by clicking on hotspots.

Augmented reality (AR) 👩‍💻 has made it possible for royal fans to get an up close and detailed look at the #coronation crown that will be worn by King Charles. Here’s how you can get a personal viewing of the crown from home ☟ — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 27, 2023

John Ryley, head of Sky News, said: “Whether unifying or polarising, the spectacle of the King’s coronation is guaranteed to capture the world’s attention.

“A first for a coronation, Sky News is giving audiences the chance to hold a part of history in their hands, getting up close to the Crown Jewels in all their splendour and glory from the comfort of their living room and fully immersing audiences in the pomp and pageantry of this special event.”

Designed to celebrate the coronation of Charles III and Camilla – which will take place on May 6 – the application has been put together by Atlantic Productions.

Click here to experience the app.