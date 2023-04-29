NewsWorldApparent drone attack starts fire at Crimea fuel depot

Apparent drone attack starts fire at Crimea fuel depot

Smoke Rises Following An Alleged Drone Attack In Sevastopol
Smoke Rises Following An Alleged Drone Attack In Sevastopol

An apparent drone strike started a fire at a fuel storage facility in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol on Saturday, the Moscow-installed governor there said.

The fire was still burning but it had been contained and no one was injured, Mikhail Razvozhaev said.

“The four fuel tanks that were hit, they are practically burnt out already,” he said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has come under repeated air attacks since Russia invaded the country as a whole in February 2022.

Russian officials have blamed the attacks on Ukraine.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s armed forces said he did not have any information to suggest Ukraine was responsible for Saturday’s fire.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Indian cough syrup: mystery middleman may be new clue
Next article
Mother, uncle of ‘Little Hacker’ also arrested in case of missing man

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros