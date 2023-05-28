NewsWorldAir France flight turns back to Osaka after malfunction

Air France flight turns back to Osaka after malfunction

FILE PHOTO: KLM airline airplanes are seen parked, as Schiphol Airport reduces its flights due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

An Air France KLM SA AIRF.PA passenger plane flying from Osaka in western Japan to French capital Paris turned back on Sunday after weather radar and speed meters malfunctioned while flying over the Pacific Ocean, Kyodo news agency reported.

None of the 324 passengers and crew were injured, but the aircraft’s leading edge was damaged and the cause was being investigated, Kyodo said, citing the transport ministry’s office at Kansai International Airport.

Air France flight 291 took off from Kansai airport around 11:15 a.m. (0215 GMT). The Airbus SE AIR.PA A350 turned back about 35 minutes later and landed safely at the same airport at around 2:25 p.m.

The Kansai airport office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism did not answer telephone calls from Reuters seeking comment.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous article
Election day bans in Turkey
Next article
High concentrations of dust in the atmosphere

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros