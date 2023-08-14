After Maui wildfires kill 96, search for the missing continues

The death toll from the Maui wildfires reached 96 on Sunday as relatives of the missing frantically searched for signs their loved ones may still be alive, while survivors grappled with the scale of the disaster and sought solace at church services.

Days after the inferno destroyed much of the historic resort town of Lahaina on Tuesday and Wednesday, crews of firefighters were still battling flare-ups, and cadaver dogs were sifting through the town’s charred ruins in search of victims.

Vaa, her husband and her children aged 15, 13 and 9 fled on foot and jumped a fence to safety. Along the way, an elderly woman pleading for help handed her a baby to care for. The woman and her husband also made it over the fence.

“I think a lot of us needed to hear today’s message,” Vaa said after attending church at King’s Cathedral in Kahului.

“All these ashes are going to turn into beauty. I know Lahaina will come back ten times stronger.”

