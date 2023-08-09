NewsWorldAEK Athens calls on UEFA to ban Dinamo Zagreb after young fan's...

AEK Athens calls on UEFA to ban Dinamo Zagreb after young fan’s death by Croatian hooligans

Greek Soccer Fan Dies As Soccer Fans Clash In Athens
Greek Soccer Fan Dies As Soccer Fans Clash In Athens

AEK Athens has called on European football governing body UEFA to ban Dinamo Zagreb for life after a 29-year-old AEK soccer fan was killed in fierce overnight clashes on Monday between rival supporters in the northern suburb of Nea Philadelphia.

As a result, Tuesday’s Champions League qualifying game between AEK Athens and Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb was postponed.

And eight Greek police officers were suspended pending an internal investigation, while a senior public prosecutor launched an official inquiry into the deadly clashes.

The Dinamo Zagreb hooligans had travelled in cars and buses and crossed borders leading to Greece even though they were banned under a previous ruling by UEFA.

Eight fans were also injured in the extensive clashes outside AEK’s stadium while Greek police said they had made 88 arrests, mostly of Croatian supporters.

Amateur video of the incident showed chaotic scenes, with fans hurling flares and petrol bombs and clashing with wooden bats.

Fans gathered at the site of the fan’s death Tuesday, leaving flowers, church candles and black-and-yellow AEK soccer scarves at the makeshift roadside shrine. Players from AEK, who won the Greek league last season, also visited the site.

Doctors said the victim died from stab wounds.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Cyprus: Plenty of sun, less humidity on Wednesday
Next article
UK announces deal with Turkey to tackle flow of illegal migrants

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros