The archaeological site of the Acropolis will pause its operation for a few hours on Sunday due to the current heatwave, the Athens Ephorate of Antiquities said on Saturday.

Therefore, the last admittance in the morning has been set for 11:30, before the site reopens at 17:30. The sites at Ancient Agora and Keramikos will operate as usual, and the museums there can still be visited on Sunday.

(amna.gr)