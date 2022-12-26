37 people dead in the US due to bad weather (videos)

A storm of historic proportions is sweeping across the US and Canada, which, in addition to the huge problems it has caused, has claimed the lives of 37 people, according to the latest CNN report.

In fact, the authorities’ estimate is that the death toll will rise in the coming hours as the reports they are receiving from rescue teams are that there are people who have lost their lives but have not yet been able to be taken to hospitals for identification.



Indicative of the extent and intensity of the storm is that it has affected almost 60% of the US population according to the National Weather Service. The conditions are so severe that frostbite could be induced within minutes in some areas for those exposed to the cold, according to the same agency.

Deaths from the weather have been recorded in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Nebraska, and New York, among others, while Canada has also recorded fatalities, accidents, and disasters.



The snow in this area of western New York reached a height of 1.2 meters with dead bodies found in cars and in piles of snow on the side of the road.



More than 3,000 flights were canceled yesterday, Sunday, adding to the approximately 3,500 that were canceled on Saturday and 6,000 others that were canceled on Friday, according to the specialized website Flightaware.com.