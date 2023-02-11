2 month old baby, couple and family saved after 129 hours in Turkey quake rubble

A baby boy survived for128 hours under the rubble of a collapsed building in the quake affected Hatay province of Turkey providing renewed hopes for thousands of rescuers frantically looking for survivors, as hopes fade almost six days following the devastating tremors.

The 2 month old was immediately rushed to a local hospital for medical checks and is believed to be in good health.

A couple was also pulled out alive in Adiyaman, one of the hardest hit cities in the line of the quake.

A family of five was saved from the wreckage of its collapsed home in Gaziantep-parents, a son and two daughters, as miracles keep coming, despite tough conditions, including freezing temperatures, safety concerns and security challenges.