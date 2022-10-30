10 best car movies according to fans & critics

A new study reveals the most popular car movies loved by fans and critics the most (& no Fast & Furious films rank top 10!).

The study by Confused.com analysed a list of the 50 most recognised auto movies and ranked them based on audience & critic reviews.

The top 10 most popular auto movies with fans:

Rank Movie Released IMDb Rotten Tomatoes Audience score /100 1 Back To The Future 1985 85 96 90.5 2 Mad Max: Fury Road 2015 81 97 89.0 3 Ford v Ferrari 2019 81 92 86.5 4 Bullit 1968 74 98 86.0 4 Grand Prix 1966 72 100 86.0 6 Drive 2011 78 93 85.5 7 American Graffiti 1973 74 96 85.0 7 Rush 2013 81 89 85.0 7 Mad Max 2: The road warrior 1981 76 94 85.0 10 Baby Driver 2017 76 92 84.0

The most popular auto movie with the fans is Back To The Future with an audience score of 90.5.

The second most popular auto movie with the fans is Mad Max: Fury Road with an audience score of 89.0. While Ford v Ferrari ranks third with an audience score of 86.5.

The top 5 favourite auto movies with the critics:

Rank Movie Released Metacritic critic score /100 1 Back To The Future 1985 97 1 American Graffiti 1973 97 3 Mad Max: Fury Road 2015 90 4 Baby Driver 2017 86 5 Easy Rider 1969 85

Two movies take the top spot for the most popular auto movie with the critics, Back To The Future and American Graffiti, with a Metacritic score of 97 out of 100. The third most popular movie with critics is Mad Max: Fury Road with a Metacritic score of 90 out of 100.

Further study insights: