10 best car movies according to fans & critics

A new study reveals the most popular car movies loved by fans and critics the most (& no Fast & Furious films rank top 10!).
The study by Confused.com analysed a list of the 50 most recognised auto movies and ranked them based on audience & critic reviews.
The top 10 most popular auto movies with fans:
|Rank
|Movie
|Released
|IMDb
|Rotten Tomatoes
|Audience score /100
|1
|Back To The Future
|1985
|85
|96
|90.5
|2
|Mad Max: Fury Road
|2015
|81
|97
|89.0
|3
|Ford v Ferrari
|2019
|81
|92
|86.5
|4
|Bullit
|1968
|74
|98
|86.0
|4
|Grand Prix
|1966
|72
|100
|86.0
|6
|Drive
|2011
|78
|93
|85.5
|7
|American Graffiti
|1973
|74
|96
|85.0
|7
|Rush
|2013
|81
|89
|85.0
|7
|Mad Max 2: The road warrior
|1981
|76
|94
|85.0
|10
|Baby Driver
|2017
|76
|92
|84.0
The most popular auto movie with the fans is Back To The Future with an audience score of 90.5.
The second most popular auto movie with the fans is Mad Max: Fury Road with an audience score of 89.0. While Ford v Ferrari ranks third with an audience score of 86.5.
The top 5 favourite auto movies with the critics:
|Rank
|Movie
|Released
|Metacritic critic score /100
|1
|Back To The Future
|1985
|97
|1
|American Graffiti
|1973
|97
|3
|Mad Max: Fury Road
|2015
|90
|4
|Baby Driver
|2017
|86
|5
|Easy Rider
|1969
|85
Two movies take the top spot for the most popular auto movie with the critics, Back To The Future and American Graffiti, with a Metacritic score of 97 out of 100. The third most popular movie with critics is Mad Max: Fury Road with a Metacritic score of 90 out of 100.
Further study insights:
- Transformers – Dark of the moon is the movie that has destroyed the most cars with a total of 532 cars destroyed.
- The movie that has destroyed the highest-value car is Le Mans with the Porsche 917K estimated at £12,106,000
- The critics favourite movie is both Back to the Future and American Graffiti with a Metacritic rating of 97 out of 100