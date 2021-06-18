PhotosNew Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receiving her first dose of the...

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receiving her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receives her first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre in Auckland, New Zealand, June 18, 2021, in this still image taken from video. TVNZ / via REUTERS TV. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. NEW ZEALAND OUT. AUSTRALIA OUT.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receives her first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre in Auckland, New Zealand.

Source:TVNZ / via REUTERS TV

MORE PHOTOS

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros