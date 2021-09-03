New Zealand attacker shot dead after wounding at least six at mall

New Zealand police shot and killed a man on Friday (September 3) after he stabbed and wounded at least six people in a supermarket in a shopping mall in the city of Auckland.

Of the wounded people, three were in critical condition, one in serious condition and another in moderate condition, the St John ambulance service said in a statement to Reuters.

Witnesses told reporters outside the mall they had seen several people lying on the floor with stab wounds.

Others said they heard gunshots as they ran out of the supermarket.