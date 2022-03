The New York Metropolitan Opera held a benefit concert “to support Ukrainian citizens under attack” on Monday (March 14).

The 70-minute program titled, “A Concert for Ukraine” included performances of the Ukrainian national anthem, ‘A Prayer for Ukraine’ and ‘Va, Pensiero” From “Nabucco.”

The Met Orchestra and Chorus and star soloists were lead by music director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Ticket proceeds will go to various relief efforts in Ukraine.

