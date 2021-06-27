New yellow warning – temperatures over 40

NewsLocalNew yellow warning - temperatures over 40

The Meteorological Department issued a new yellow warning for tomorrow when temperature will reach 41 C.

The warning is valid from 12:00 until 17:00.

