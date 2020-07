The Department of Meteorology issued on Friday another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures on Saturday.

The alert is in force from 11 am until 4 pm on Saturday with the inland maximum temperature expected to be around 42 C, 33 C in the mountains, 32 C on the west coast and 34 C on the other coasts.

The Met Department advised that people who are the most vulnerable during the above hours are the elderly and the very young.