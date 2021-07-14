New “yellow warning” for high temperatures on Thursday

Cyprus’ Department of Meteorology issued a high temperature warning which is valid from 1300 until 1600 local time on July 15. The awareness level is yellow.

The maximum temperature at inland areas is expected to be around 41 degrees Celsius and around 33 degrees Celsius over Troodos highest peaks.

Meanwhile the Department of Forests has announced that the danger for forest fires to break out and extend will remain at “Red Alert” level on Thursday.

It is prohibited to light fire without permission. Offenders will be punished according to the Law for the Forests with up to 10 years imprisonment or a 50,000 Euros fine or both penalties and according to the law for Preventing Fires in Rural Areas with up to 5 years imprisonment or a 20,000 Euros fine or both penalties.

The public is asked to be really careful while visiting the forests and rural areas, refraining from any activities that may cause fire.