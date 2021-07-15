NewsLocalNew yellow warning for Friday

New yellow warning for Friday

The Meteorology Department issued another yellow warning for high temperature on Friday. The yellow warning will be valid from 12:00 until 16:00 of the same day and temperature will remain at 41 C.

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get a free rapid test on Friday, 16 July
Next article1,152 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros