New yellow warning for extreme temperature on Monday evening

The Meteorological Service issued a new yellow warning for extremely high temperature from 21:00 on Monday evening until 16:00 on Tuesday.

The temperature will rise to 40 C inland and 32 C on the mountains.

By gavriella
