New yellow warning for extreme heat, high temperatures up until the weekend

With maximum temperatures in Cyprus rising over 40 C for the third day running, authorities on Wednesday issued a new yellow warning for extreme heat.

Extreme heat is expected to be recorded up until the weekend, according to the Meteorological Department.

And once again warnings that vulnerable members of society should stay indoors at least until 4pm have been issued.

Authorities also advised all individuals to be drinking lots of water and avoid over-exercising.

At the same time, the Forestry Department keeps warning that the fire hazard remains on red alert.

 

By Annie Charalambous
