New yellow alert for extremely high temperatures for Tuesday

Yet another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures for Tuesday issued – in effect from 1pm to 5pm.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 40°C, according to the Meteorological Services.

The weather will be mainly fine with increased clouds that will develop locally and rain in the mountains and inland.

Winds will be light to moderate, south-westerly to north-westerly, four to five Beaufort, over lightly turbulent to turbulent seas.

Temperatures in all other coasts will rise to 33°C.

Source: Philenews

By Maria Bitar
