New Year Hike and Party on January 22

Сelebrate the new year with a short distance hike at Smiyies Nature Trail, followed by a small party at Smigies picnic site with barbecue, drinks and a special gift for the person who will find the lucky coin in their piece of St. Basil’s cake (Vassilopita).

Price: 10 Euro for adults, 5 Euro for kids (includes the cost of barbecue and drinks).

Only for members of the team and the members of their families who have joined the team events at least once.

When Saturday, January 22 at 9.30am

Where Smiyies Picnic Site

Duration 6 hours

Event by Cyprus Nature Hikes