New Year comes with ‘unavoidable’ further Covid-19 restrictions

Further restrictions in Cyprus effective as from early January to contain a further upsurge in Covid-19 infections including the Omicron variant are unavoidable, Philenews reported on Tuesday citing insiders.

But a new lockdown is out of the question, one also said.

Various scenarios are already under the microscope at the Ministry of Health so as to draft a plan with specific proposals to be presented before Cabinet early next week.

A new coronavirus decree is expected to limit movement of citizens but leaving the economy and trade in full operation.

The very high numbers of infections recorded in recent days do not leave room for complacency by the government which – under no circumstances – wants to proceed for the fourth time with a universal lockdown.

Insiders said the new measures under review will certainly touch both the island’s social and economic activities but will not lead the country into paralysis.

Cyprus already has in place restrictions on unvaccinated persons using outdoor or indoor venues.

Health experts believe Omicron is more contagious than earlier strains of the coronavirus, but two studies in the past week suggest those affected were less likely to require hospital treatment.