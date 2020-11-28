News Local New wrangle between Attorney General and Auditor General

New wrangle between Attorney General and Auditor General

 

Attorney General Giorgos Savvides has called Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides to order, over his continued intention to look into so-called golden passport case files linked to the casino project in Cyprus.

Savvides described as an aberration, actions and remarks undermining or disregarding legal opinions by the Attorney General and warned Michaelides against it.

The Auditor General responded through Twitter, calling on the government to lift obstacles in the proper investigation into casino investor passports.

He further reiterated that his office was independent and not under anyone’s custodianship.

Michaelides was accused of attempting to shit the focus from his Office’s involvement in the recent Cypra slaughterhouse scandal.

He said that a report he issued into a number of citizenships that were granted to casino executives and dependents has been pre-scheduled in any case.

 

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
