New Web Portal of Statistical Service as of 1st November

The Statistical Service (CYSTAT) announces the launch of its new web Portal as of 1st November, 2021. The operation of the new Portal for the dissemination of official statistics is implemented in the framework of providing high-quality statistics and upgrading the statistical product, taking into account comments and suggestions from users.

The new Portal can be reached at the existing URL for CYSTAT’s website (www.cystat.gov.cy) and is designed to provide users an enhanced experience in a user friendly and modern environment. Specifically, the new Portal will offer users the possibility to: