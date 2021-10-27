New Web Portal of Statistical Service as of 1st November

The Statistical Service (CYSTAT) announces the launch of its new web Portal as of 1st November, 2021. The operation of the new Portal for the dissemination of official statistics is implemented in the framework of providing high-quality statistics and upgrading the statistical product, taking into account comments and suggestions from users.
The new Portal can be reached at the existing URL for CYSTAT’s website (www.cystat.gov.cy) and is designed to provide users an enhanced experience in a user friendly and modern environment. Specifically, the new Portal will offer users the possibility to:
- Create interactive, customised data tables and graphs via CYSTAT-DB, CYSTAT’s online database.
- Use APIs for machine readable data (via CYSTAT-DB).
- Have user-friendly access from portable devices.
- Search the content of the Portal using the new and improved search engine.
- Access methodological information regarding CYSTAT’s surveys/activities.
- Access infographics.
- Access predefined data tables, publications, survey questionnaires and quality/metadata reports, with the possibility of using filters.
- Contact CYSTAT to submit requests, suggestions and complaints, through the Portal, using online forms: General Information, Complaints, Suggestions, Educational Visits, European Statistical Data Support Centre, Tailor-made Requests, Release of Data for Research Purposes (Microdata).
- Use the iCalendar service to import CYSTAT’s release calendar into their personal electronic calendars.
- Receive alerts regarding the dissemination of new statistics through the Alert Service. It is noted that current registered users of CYSTAT’s website, will need to re-register in order to be able to use this service.