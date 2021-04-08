New way of tracing in schools

Within the framework of tracing confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Epidemiological Monitoring and Control of Infectious Diseases Unit ascertained chains of infection in schools. Increased confirmed cases in schools can spread the virus in the community since apart from their contacts at school these persons will spread the virus to their families and social circle.
So, in order to limit the possibility of spreading the virus at schools and the community, the Health Ministry has changed the protocol of tracing of confirmed cases at schools.
Specifically:
- All children in the same class, as well as the contacts of a confirmed case outside class, in the bus, socially, and so forth are considered close contacts.
- In cases three or more confirmed cases from different classes are found in a school, then the school will close for a week and lessons will be conducted through distant learning.
- A week after the school is closed the whole school undergoes rapid tests except the close contacts that have to remain in self-isolation for the whole period.
- During the period the school is closed, students are not allowed to attend afternoon lessons or other activities.